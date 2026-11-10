RAWALPINDI: The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka next week will be played in Rawalpindi rather than Lahore due to bad weather, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

“The second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, originally scheduled to be played in Lahore from November 17 to 21, has been relocated to Rawalpindi due to prevailing weather conditions,” said a PCB statement.

A spokesperson for the PCB said the decision was taken in view of increasing smog levels in Lahore, prompting the relocation of the second Test to Rawalpindi, without any changes to the dates.

The first of two Tests is currently being played in Rawalpindi with Pakistan in a strong position on Tuesday, having scored 434-9 declared in their first innings.

Sri Lanka closed the second day on 114-3, trailing by 320 runs.