ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan concluded the third edition of their bilateral counterterror exercise “Dosti-III” on Thursday, the Pakistani military’s media wing said, with the initiative focusing on refining operational drills and enhancing combat skills.

The exercise, which began on Oct. 26, was carried out in northwestern Pakistan at the Special Operations School in Cherat hill station. It focused on refining operational drills, sharing counterterror experiences and enhancing combat skills through mutual learning and exchange of best practices, the Pakistani military said.

“The exercise reflects the longstanding military cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan and reaffirms the resolve of both countries to further strengthen bilateral defense ties,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a statement.

The two countries have stepped up security collaboration in recent years to combat militancy and cross-border crime. The two sides conducted the second edition of the Dosti exercise in August 2025 in Tajikistan.

Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close bilateral ties, underpinned by trade, energy and connectivity projects such as the CASA-1000 electricity transmission line, which will deliver surplus hydropower from Central Asia to Pakistan.

The two countries are also members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Islamabad views Dushanbe as a gateway to the Central Asian market, while Tajikistan sees Pakistan as its route to the Arabian Sea via ports in Karachi and Gwadar.