- Pakistan climate change minister meets Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Rajeh Tami Albugamy in Islamabad
- Discussions revolve on increasing cooperation in scientific research, youth empowerment, says Saudi embassy
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed opportunities to strengthen collaboration in industry, energy, education, technology and other sectors on Thursday, the Saudi embassy in Pakistan said, as both countries attempt to transform their cordial ties into economic opportunities.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong fraternal ties rooted in decades of cooperation in defense, economy, industry, energy, agriculture, livestock, tourism and other sectors. As the US-Iran war and the conflict in Yemen intensifies, both nations have increased their defense, economic and business cooperation.
Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Dr. Musadik Malik met Saudi Ambassador Dr. Rajeh Tami Albugamy in Islamabad, the Saudi embassy wrote on social media platform X.
“Opportunities for cooperation were discussed in the sectors of industry, energy, education, scientific research, technology, business development, and youth empowerment,” the Saudi embassy said.
Malik praised Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030 program, which aims to revolutionize the Kingdom’s social and economic landscape, the embassy said.
Launched in 2016, the program is a comprehensive guide to position Saudi Arabia as a powerhouse of business, tourism and non-oil activities, both regionally and globally.
Malik praised the progress achieved by Saudi Arabia in commercial, cultural and educational activities, industry, sports, tourism, and urban and environmental development within the vision.
“For his part, his excellency the ambassador affirmed to his excellency the importance of continuing to enhance cooperation with Pakistan and supporting coordination and strategic partnership efforts in all fields,” the statement added.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have sought to bolster their economic cooperation over the years. Pakistani and Saudi businesses signed 34 MoUs in October 2024 worth $2.8 billion. In October 2025, the two nations agreed to launch an Economic Cooperation Framework to boost bilateral trade and investment ties.