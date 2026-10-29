ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed opportunities to strengthen collaboration in industry, energy, education, technology and other sectors on Thursday, the Saudi embassy in Pakistan said, as both countries attempt to transform their cordial ties into economic opportunities.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong fraternal ties rooted in decades of cooperation in defense, economy, industry, energy, agriculture, livestock, tourism and other sectors. As the US-Iran war and the conflict in Yemen intensifies, both nations have increased their defense, economic and business cooperation.

Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Dr. Musadik Malik met Saudi Ambassador Dr. Rajeh Tami Albugamy in Islamabad, the Saudi embassy wrote on social media platform X.

“Opportunities for cooperation were discussed in the sectors of industry, energy, education, scientific research, technology, business development, and youth empowerment,” the Saudi embassy said.

#إسلام_آباد | استقبل معالي وزير التغير المناخي والتنسيق البيئي الباكستاني الدكتور/ مصدق مسعود ملك، سعادة سفير #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين لدى باكستان الدكتور/ راجح بن طامي البقمي، بمناسبة توليه مهامه الدبلوماسية الجديدة، وتم مناقشة فرص التعاون في قطاعات الصناعة والطاقة والتعليم والبحث العلمي والتكنولوجيا وتنمية الأعمال وتمكين الشباب، وأشاد معاليه بالتحولات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية بالمملكة، وعلى التقدم المحرز في مجالات الأنشطة التجارية والثقافية والتعليم والصناعة والرياضة والسياحة والتنمية العمرانية والبيئية في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030، وأكد معاليه وسعادته على العلاقات الأخوية التاريخية بين البلدين الشقيقين وأهمية تعزيزها في كافة المجالات بما في ذلك الجوانب الاقتصادية. وفي ختام اللقاء تمنى لسعادته التوفيق والنجاح في أداء مهام عمله لدى باكستان. من جانبه أكد سعادة السفير لمعاليه على أهمية الاستمرار في تعزيز التعاون مع باكستان ودعم جهود التنسيق والشراكة الاستراتيجية في كافة المجالات. — السفارة في باكستان - سعودی سفارت خانہ (@KSAembassyPK) October 29, 2026

Malik praised Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030 program, which aims to revolutionize the Kingdom’s social and economic landscape, the embassy said.

Launched in 2016, the program is a comprehensive guide to position Saudi Arabia as a powerhouse of business, tourism and non-oil activities, both regionally and globally.

Malik praised the progress achieved by Saudi Arabia in commercial, cultural and educational activities, industry, sports, tourism, and urban and environmental development within the vision.

“For his part, his excellency the ambassador affirmed to his excellency the importance of continuing to enhance cooperation with Pakistan and supporting coordination and strategic partnership efforts in all fields,” the statement added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have sought to bolster their economic cooperation over the years. Pakistani and Saudi businesses signed 34 MoUs in October 2024 worth $2.8 billion. In October 2025, the two nations agreed to launch an Economic Cooperation Framework to boost bilateral trade and investment ties.