ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI), saying the framework aligns with efforts to promote sustainable development, regional connectivity and cooperation among developing countries.

GDI is a China-led international development initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Sept. 2021, which aims to accelerate implementation of the United Nation’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by promoting development cooperation, particularly among developing countries.

It focuses on poverty reduction, food security, pandemic response, development financing, climate action, industrialization, digital economy and connectivity, and is guided by principles such as placing development at the forefront, adopting a people-centered approach, promoting inclusive benefits, and pursuing practical, results-oriented cooperation.

Speaking at a GDI meeting hosted by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in New York, PM Sharif said the growing SDG financing gap, frequent climate disasters, rising food and fuel prices, intensified by the resurgence of geopolitical tensions, continue to reverse decades of gains in the developing countries.

“Responding to these challenges, call for strengthened multilateral cooperation, as advocated by the People’s Republic of China in its Global Development Initiative, is very timely,” he said, adding that the framework had already translated into substantial and practical benefits across the developing world.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support for the GDI as an important platform for solidarity, South-South cooperation and the delivery of concrete results for the developing countries.”

GDI aims to revitalize global development partnerships, narrow development gaps and help developing countries achieve sustainable and balanced growth while advancing the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Sharif said GDI goals complemented national economic transformation plan of his country, whose cooperation with China was also continuing through the Belt and Road Initiative.

The BRI seeks to enhance connectivity between China and countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and other regions through investments and cooperation in infrastructure, trade and development.

“Pakistan looks forward to continued close cooperation with Iron Brother China and fellow members of the Group of Friends to advance the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind,” Sharif was quoted as saying by Pakistani state media.