ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend a high-level international energy conference, his ministry said, as Islamabad grapples with rising fuel costs, disrupted gas imports and mounting pressure to rein in subsidies.

The visit comes as Pakistan faces a deepening energy supply crunch linked to the US-Iran conflict, which has disrupted liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from Qatar and driven up import costs.

Petrol and diesel prices have risen sharply since the war began in late February, with both now close to Rs400 per liter. Islamabad introduced a fuel relief scheme last month to shield lower-income motorists from rising prices, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the government to phase it out, citing its high cost and broad coverage.

“Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik in Saudi Arabia,” Rabia Khalid, a spokesperson for his ministry, told Arab News.

“He will participate in the conference, starting tomorrow,” she added, confirming that Malik was scheduled to attend the 17th International Energy Forum (IEF) Ministerial in Riyadh on Sunday.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia and co-hosted by Italy and Nigeria, the meeting will bring together senior officials from major energy-producing and consuming countries, alongside executives from companies including Saudi Aramco, ExxonMobil, Shell and BP.

According to the conference agenda, Malik is scheduled to speak during a session on investment and trade in sustainable energy solutions, focusing on making energy cleaner, more accessible and affordable.

Pakistan, which relies heavily on imported energy, has been particularly vulnerable to disruptions in Gulf supplies following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict.

QatarEnergy, a major supplier of LNG to Pakistan under long-term agreements, has extended its suspension of deliveries until Nov. 5, forcing Islamabad to explore alternative sources ahead of winter, when household gas demand typically rises.

The shortages have also raised concerns about power supplies. Karachi’s electricity utility, K-Electric, warned on Friday it could be forced to impose power cuts during evening and nighttime peak hours because of shortages of regasified LNG used in electricity generation.

The energy crisis has also complicated Pakistan’s efforts to meet commitments under its $7 billion IMF bailout program.

The lender this week urged Islamabad to promptly phase out its fuel subsidy scheme, though the government has so far continued the program, which provides discounted fuel to motorcycle riders, rickshaw operators and small-car owners affected by rising petroleum prices.

The IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on Wednesday that could unlock about $1.2 billion in financing, subject to approval by its executive board, while warning of the economic impact of the Middle East conflict.