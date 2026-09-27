ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday ordered intensified action against online harassment, digital blackmail and financial fraud, calling for faster responses to complaints as the country grapples with an increasing number of cybercrime cases each year.

The minister issued the directives during a visit to the Central Zone headquarters of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore, where he reviewed its complaints cell, forensic laboratory and ongoing investigations, according to an official statement.

The NCCIA is Pakistan’s dedicated federal cybercrime investigation body, established in 2024 to replace the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Wing. Under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, it is responsible for inquiries, investigations and prosecutions involving offenses covered by the law.

“Naqvi directed indiscriminate action against elements involved in fake accounts, digital blackmail and online harassment,” the interior ministry statement said. “He further directed that public complaints relating to online harassment and fraud be addressed promptly.”

Cybercrime complaints have remained high in recent years as Pakistan’s growing use of digital financial services and social media has exposed users to fraud, harassment, blackmail and other forms of online abuse. Government figures presented to parliament in May showed 157,465 cybercrime complaints were filed last year.

The statement added the minister directed an immediate response after receiving financial fraud complaints “to secure the funds of affected citizens.”

Naqvi also ordered a review of pending cybercrime cases and called for investigations to be expedited.

“He said that protecting women and children from online harassment, blackmail and other cybercrimes is a special priority,” the statement said. “He also directed effective measures for the protection of citizens’ data, privacy and financial information.”

Naqvi directed the agency to strengthen its digital forensic and investigative capabilities, increase the use of modern forensic tools and provide advanced training to investigators in line with international standards.

He also called for more effective public awareness campaigns to help people protect themselves against online fraud and other cyber threats.