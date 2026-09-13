KARACHI: Pakistan’s minister for investment met officials of a top Hong Kong commerce body to discuss measures to boost bilateral investment, the Pakistani commerce ministry said on Sunday, as Islamabad seeks to attract more foreign capital and deepen economic ties with international markets.

Khan arrived in Hong Kong on Sept. 8 to represent Pakistan at the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) summit, where policymakers, investors and business leaders discussed opportunities in trade, investment and development. This year’s gathering focused particularly on cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Central Asia and the Middle East.

The Pakistani commerce minister visited the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, where he met its chairman and leading business representatives to discuss stronger business-to-business linkages, trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Hong Kong, according to the Pakistani commerce ministry.

“The discussions highlighted opportunities for Pakistan to benefit from Hong Kong’s expertise in the services sector, particularly in finance, aviation and digital technology,” Khan’s ministry said in a statement.

“Both sides also emphasized the potential of the Belt and Road Initiative to promote mutual cooperation, strengthen connectivity and develop transit routes.”

Khan underscored the importance of regular engagement between leading business representatives and the exchange of trade delegations to explore new commercial opportunities, according to the commerce ministry.

Prospects for institutional collaboration between the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and Pakistan’s major trade bodies, including the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were also discussed.

The minister expressed confidence that stronger institutional and commercial linkages would create new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.

The annual BRI summit has increasingly served as a platform for investment matchmaking and deal-making between governments and businesses from countries participating in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Pakistan maintained a presence at the summit, which ran from Sept. 8 till Sept. 11, through a dedicated stall, showcasing the country’s trade, investment and business potential to international delegates and business representatives.