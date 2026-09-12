RIYADH: Two people were injured and a mosque and several buildings were damaged after a projectile launched by Yemen’s Houthis struck Saudi Arabia’s southern Jazan region on Saturday, Saudi Civil Defense said.

Civil Defense teams responded to the attack in Al-Tuwal governorate after the projectile landed in the area, also causing damage to several vehicles.

A Civil Defense spokesperson described the targeting of civilian objects as a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” adding that authorities had implemented the procedures established for such incidents.

The attack comes amid heightened security tensions in the Kingdom following a series of Houthi missile and drone strikes on southern Saudi Arabia in recent days.