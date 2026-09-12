KARACHI: The All Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance announced this week their decision to increase freight charges by five percent in response to the government’s move to increase prices of petroleum products, as the war between the United States (US) and Iran continues to push up global oil prices higher.

Pakistan increased the price of high-speed diesel by Rs5.28 to Rs403.32 per liter and petrol by Rs5.02 to Rs375.82, with the new rates effective from Sept. 12 through Sept. 14. The price hike was announced as Brent crude traded above $105 a barrel on Friday amid persistent concerns over Middle East supply disruptions and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea.

Malik Shehzad Awan, president of the All Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance, said in a video statement on Friday that transporters across the country condemned the surge in prices of petroleum products.

“We announce a further five percent increase in goods transport fares,” Awan said, noting that the government has increased prices of diesel and petrol by Rs20 per liter and Rs24 per liter, respectively, in the past four days.

Goods transporters across Pakistan went on strike from Aug. 8-17 before announcing that they had postponed the protest after reaching an agreement with authorities.

Transporters went on strike against the government’s move to revise fuel prices daily and urged authorities to revise toll charges. Another key sticking point was that the transporters demanded that the government strictly implement existing regulations on axle-load management.

The alliance announced it had postponed the strike for 40 days on Aug. 17, saying the government had agreed to all of its demands, including that prices of petroleum products would not be revised on a daily basis.

“If the federal and provincial governments fail to implement the agreements they made with us, transporters across Pakistan will once again go on a nationwide strike,” Awan said, adding that the 40-day period will expire next week.

He said that if increasing prices of petroleum products is “unavoidable” for the government, then it should provide relief from withholding, toll and other taxes to transporters.

Pakistan’s government has not issued a response to Awan’s statement when this report was filed.