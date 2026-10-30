LAHORE: Pakistan are aiming to win a tri-series on home soil for the first time but face a stiff challenge from party poopers Sri Lanka in the final in Lahore on Saturday.

The hosts lost their three previous tri-series on home turf, finishing runners-up to Australia in 1994, Sri Lanka in 2004 and New Zealand last year.

This time, Pakistan have won three matches on the trot — two against England and one against Sri Lanka — before losing to the latter in their final group game, bowled out for just 110.

Head coach Mike Hesson admitted his side has yet to play at their best.

“To get three wins in a row was a good sign but I still don’t think we have played our best game yet,” said Hesson.

“Hopefully we are saving that for the final.”

Pakistan will hope misfiring opener Fakhar Zaman and star batter Babar Azam return to form, having scored 31 and 118 respectively in four matches.

Sri Lanka shocked England last week by chasing down 430 — the second-highest target in ODI history — and gave them another scare in pursuit of a 387-run target before losing by 55 runs on Thursday.

Skipper Kusal Mendis was bullish ahead of the weekend, saying: “We are quite confident going into the final.”

“Although the loss against England was disappointing, we have taken some valuable lessons from that game.”

For Sri Lanka, middle-order batter Pavan Rathnayake has been in sublime form, scoring two centuries against England and 79 runs against Pakistan.

Mendis, whose side punctured the home atmosphere when they beat Pakistan by eight wickets at the same venue on Tuesday, was not ready to take the home team lightly.

“Pakistan are a very good side, and playing them in their own conditions makes them a challenging opponent and we can never underestimate them,” he said.

The tri-series is seen as a build-up to next year’s ODI World Cup co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.