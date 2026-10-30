Trump made these comments ahead of the November 3 midterm elections

He assured that there would be no military strike against Iran prior to the elections

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday, speaking ahead of the November 3 midterm congressional elections, that he believes the war with Iran will end soon, but he did not explain how that would happen. Trump stated in an interview with KCMO radio station in Kansas City, “This file will be closed soon. We need to ensure there is never a nuclear weapon.” He added that the United States would not strike Iran before the elections.