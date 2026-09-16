ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace until Oct. 24, its aviation authority said on Wednesday, prolonging a restriction that has remained in place for nearly for over a year amid continuing tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistan first closed its airspace to Indian aircraft in April 2025 as relations deteriorated sharply following a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. New Delhi said there were cross-border links to the attack, while Islamabad denied involvement and offered to participate in an independent international investigation.

The crisis escalated into four days of military conflict in May before a ceasefire was agreed, but relations have remained strained and reciprocal airspace restrictions have continued.

“Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators including military flights,” the Pakistan Airports Authority said in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

The latest restriction took effect at 10:45 a.m. Pakistan time on Sept. 16 and will remain in force until 4:59 a.m. on Oct. 24. It applies to both civilian and military aircraft.

The continued closure of Pakistani airspace has forced Indian airlines to reroute international flights around Pakistan, increasing flying times, fuel consumption and crew costs, with long-haul carrier Air India particularly exposed. The airline estimated last year that the restriction could cost it nearly $600 million annually if maintained for 12 months.