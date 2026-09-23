ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s all-format coach Mike Hesson hopes his young team could put India under pressure if they face off in the medal game of men’s T20 cricket event at the Asian Games.

India has won its last six games against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game, including three at last year’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

“India are the benchmark in terms of white-ball cricket at the moment and our challenge is to catch up to that,” Hesson told reporters in the southern port city of Karachi, where Pakistan is having a short training camp before leaving for Japan. “We are preparing as best as we can and if we get an opportunity to play (against India), we will certainly put them under pressure as we were able to do in the final of the Asia Cup. There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and before being able to play the final for both sides, so we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves.”

Both nations have directly qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Pakistan had to make a last minute change to its squad and brought in fast bowler Mohammad Wasim in place of Salman Mirza, who has a fractured left thumb.

While India has sent its full-strength side to the Asian Games, Pakistan is fielding a second-string team with opening batter Sahibzada Farhan leading the side. However, there are several international white-ball pros like Saim Ayub, wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan and legspinner Abrar Ahmed in the side.