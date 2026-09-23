ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday called for an immediate end to the killing of Palestinians in Gaza and demanded unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid in the territory, urging the international community at the United Nations to take concrete steps to alleviate the worsening crisis in the besieged enclave.

The statement comes amid Israeli violations of a United States-brokered ceasefire in October last year that have killed more than 1,300 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry. Foreign aid groups have also struggled to deliver aid to the occupied Palestinian territories.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday addressed a UN meeting on the Two-State Solution, the New York Declaration and President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive 20-point Peace Plan for Gaza, emphasizing that these processes were complementary elements of a broader political and diplomatic pathway toward peace.

“Our objective throughout has been clear: to end the killing and suffering of innocent Palestinians, ensure unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance and advance a credible political horizon leading to Palestinian statehood,” he said.

“Diplomacy must respond to the realities on the ground. Violations of the ceasefire and the catastrophic human toll in Gaza, alongside the expansion of illegal settlements and settler violence in the West Bank, remain matters of grave concern. This machinery of occupation is eroding the territorial and political foundations on which a viable Palestinian State must be built. It must stop and stop immediately.”

The New York Declaration offered a 15-month phased diplomatic roadmap and peace initiative in July 2025, which was endorsed by the UN General Assembly in Sept. last year to end the war in Gaza and implement the Two-State Solution.

Pakistan was also part of the Group of Eight Arab-Islamic countries that supported the Gaza Peace Plan unveiled by the White House in Oct., under which Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas had agreed to a framework in which a Palestinian technocratic administration would operate under the oversight of an international board during a transitional period. A UN Security Council resolution 2,803 also endorsed the peace plan for Gaza on Nov. 17, 2025.

“The New York Declaration provides an important political framework for translating international consensus into concrete action. Its implementation, together with the Gaza Peace Plan and Resolution 2803, must ensure a permanent ceasefire, safe and sustained humanitarian assistance, immediate recovery and reconstruction, and create the conditions for a credible, irreversible and time-bound political process,” Dar said.

“Ultimately, all these efforts must converge on one objective: ending the occupation and realizing the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination through an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”