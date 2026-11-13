RAWALPINDI: Led by Saud Shakeel and helped by bad weather, Pakistan foiled Sri Lanka's bid for victory as their first Test ended in a draw on the fifth and final day in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Sri Lanka had scented a win with four wickets in the first session, with Pakistan 151-5 at lunch and a lead of 139. But Shakeel saved the home team with a fighting 97 as Pakistan finished on 284-8, a lead of 272.

Shakeel, who scored 93 in the first innings, missed out on a hundred once again when he was bowled by Lahiru Kumara, before teams shook hands to end the Test.

Shakeel's 210-ball knock had seven boundaries.

Pakistan were helped by a brief 20-minute bad-light break ahead of lunch before Shakeel and Ghazi Ghori (35) kept Sri Lankan bowlers at bay during a 92-run, sixth-wicket stand.

Milan Rathnayaka was the best bowler with 3-47 while Asitha Fernando had figures of 2-35 and Kumara 2-65.

The Test was marred by bad light in the last sessions on each of the first four days, and 117 overs from a stipulated 360 were lost, leaving a conclusive result tough to achieve.

Sri Lanka spurned a strong position on day four when they lost their last six wickets and slumped from 404-6 to 446 all out in reply to Pakistan's 434-9 declared.

Pacer Saqib Khan, one of four debutants for Pakistan, grabbed 7-130.

Both teams will now look for a result in the second and final Test, starting at the same venue from Tuesday.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised his batters.

"Everyone was expecting the pitch to be difficult, and I give credit to my openers [for] the way they accessed the pitch and gave us a good start," said Azam, also crediting Sri Lanka.

"We should also give credit to Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis for the way they built the partnership before Saqib bowled superbly."

Sri Lanka's Kusal said poor bowling on the first day had cost them.

"We won a good toss but did not do well in the first session, and that's where we need to learn. But overall I am happy," he said.

In the morning, Azam fell to a leg-side trap, handing the short square-leg fielder a simple catch off fast bowler Rathnayaka for 34.

Salman Agha fell in the same manner off Rathnayaka for 13, leaving Pakistan struggling on 125-5.

Earlier, Sri Lanka struck with the first ball of the day when Kumara dismissed Azan Awais for 22 at Pakistan's overnight total of 57.

Next over, Fernando made it 57-3 with Mohammad Taha caught behind for 24.

Sri Lanka could have had Azam on 22 but Kamindu Mendis spilled a simple chance off Fernando as the Pakistan skipper failed to get an advantage.

Azam hit six fours and added 50 for the fourth wicket with Shakeel before playing a loose shot.

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