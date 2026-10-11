ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency is conducting raids for the arrest of two suspects, including a woman, in a financial fraud linked to the death of a female university student in Islamabad, FIA said on late Saturday.

Laiba Ijaz, a gold medalist from the International Islamic University Islamabad, was found dead in the capital a day earlier. Police are investigating her suspected suicide and allegations that a man posing as a government official deceived her family with fraudulent university admission documents after taking Rs9.3 million ($33,600) intended to finance her studies in the United States.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the arrest of the suspects, while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described the investigation as a “test case” for authorities as he promised to pursue those responsible and recover the family’s money, following an outpour of anger and criticism on social media over the case.

FIA said late Saturday that it had completed an inquiry and registered a case against the accused, Muhammad Noman and Fatima Sarwar, under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), adding that the accused had connived to defraud the deceased university student.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, acting in collusion, obtained Rs. 9.3 million from Laiba Ijaz,” the agency said in a statement. “The accused deceived the affected family by fabricating scholarship award letters, university admission offer letters, and fee payment receipts.

FIA said Rs2.9 million ($10,400) were paid via Ijaz’s bank account, while the remaining amount was paid in cash.

“Tragically, Laiba Ijaz passed away as a result of this severe financial fraud and the accompanying mental anguish,” it added.

The statement came as Interior Minister Naqvi called it a “test case” for authorities, amid a wider crackdown on human smuggling, illegal migration and visa fraud.

“This is a test case for us,” Naqvi told reporters during a visit to the bereaved family on Saturday night. “I can say that I will personally pursue their case.”

The minister’s visit followed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s intervention in the case. Sharif directed Islamabad’s inspector general of police and chief commissioner to immediately take the suspect into custody, according to a statement issued by his office.

FIA said raids were being conducted at various locations to arrest the accused.

“The role of any other individuals involved in the case will be determined during the course of the inquiry,” it added.