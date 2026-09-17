ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s military chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir discussed regional issues this week, Iranian state media reported on Thursday, as increasing Houthi rebel attacks against Saudi Arabia and the ongoing conflict between the United States (US) and Tehran drive up tensions in the Middle East.

Saudi air defenses destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday, which the Kingdom said was attempting to enter Makkah’s airspace. This was the latest in a series of attacks launched by the Houthis since last week in which over 70 people were injured. The Kingdom was also forced to shut down its East-West Pipeline.

Meanwhile, the US-Iran war has entered its seventh month and despite repeated attempts by Islamabad to broker permanent peace, both side seem unable to reach a breakthrough.

Araghchi spoke to Munir from Beijing via telephone on Wednesday, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

“During the call, the latest regional developments and issues of mutual interest to both countries were discussed and reviewed,” IRNA said.

Munir has played a key role in mediating between the leaderships of the US and Iran since the war broke out in February. Pakistan hopes it can help both sides finalize a lasting solution to the crisis.

Disruption to global maritime trade routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab Al-Mandab strait has pushed global oil prices higher, making fuel imports costlier for Islamabad.

Hopes for the conflict ending soon received a boost on Wednesday when US President Donald Trump said he hoped an end to the war against Iran was near.

A report by Axios separately said Trump is expected to meet Gulf leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to discuss the conflict.

Trump has offered shifting goals and timelines for ‌the war that began on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran and ⁠Tehran responded ⁠with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Trump has cited weakening Iran’s nuclear capabilities as one of his war objectives. Iran does not have nuclear weapons and says its uranium enrichment program is for peaceful purposes. The US is nuclear-armed.