ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) have agreed to deepen cooperation in counterterrorism and expand their partnership to address emerging threats, Pakistan’s foreign office said on Wednesday, following annual Pakistan-UK Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad.

Pakistan and the UK regularly cooperate on counterterrorism and security, with a focus on intelligence-sharing to combat militant activity. This year’s dialogue comes at a time when Pakistan is facing a surge in militant attacks in its western provinces bordering Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s foreign office said the two sides held detailed and constructive discussions on the evolving global and regional security environment and exchanged views on the “threats posed by terrorist entities, including transnational terrorist networks.”

“Both sides also reviewed ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation in counterterrorism and reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the foreign office said in a statement.

“The dialogue also focused on exchange of best practices and exploring new avenues for partnership to counter new trends in terrorism, including misinformation/disinformation campaigns, exploitation of social media platforms and emerging technologies.”

The UK side, led by Director for National and Economic Security Thomas Barry, expressed condolences over the loss of innocent lives in militant attacks in Pakistan and reiterated that Britain stood with Pakistan in the “fight against terrorism,” according to the statement.

“Both sides expressed concerns over the continuing threat posed by terrorist groups, including the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), operating in and from Afghanistan, underscoring the urgent need for a stable, secure Afghanistan as a cornerstone for lasting peace and prosperity across the region,” the Pakistani foreign office said.

Islamabad frequently accuses Afghanistan of allowing its soil and India of backing militant groups, such as the TTP and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), for attacks against Pakistan. Kabul and New Delhi deny this.

Pakistan and the UK held the last round of the Pakistan-UK Counter Terrorism Dialogue in London in February 2025, reviewing global and regional threats and exchanging best practices. Over the years, armed forces of both countries have also maintained close cooperation, particularly in counterterrorism efforts and professional military training.

“Pakistan and the UK agreed to strengthen institutional linkages and maintain regular engagement to advance shared counter-terrorism objectives,” the foreign office said after Wednesday’s talks.

“It was agreed that the next round of the Pakistan-UK Counter Terrorism Dialogue will be held in London, UK in 2027 on mutually agreed dates.”