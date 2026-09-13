ISLAMABAD: Police in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad rescued a foreign national, who was abducted at gunpoint, and foiled a $100,000 ransom bid that led to the arrest of nine suspects, an Islamabad police spokesman said on Sunday.

The foreign national had been abducted at gunpoint from Islamabad’s G-8 sector early Sunday morning, according to the police spokesman.

Special police teams conducted an intelligence-based operation, utilizing modern technical resources and human intelligence to trace the abductee.

“The abducted foreign national was safely rescued from the jurisdiction of the Sihala police station,” the police spokesman said, without naming the country the foreign national belonged to.

“Nine suspects involved in the abduction of the foreign national have been arrested.”

The suspects had also snatched cash, expensive mobile phones and other valuables from other staff members at gunpoint.

“Three vehicles used in the crime, along with the snatched cash and mobile phones, were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects,” the police spokesman said.

“Further interrogation of the arrested suspects is underway, and all aspects of the incident are being examined.”