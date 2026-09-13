ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first ambassador to Armenia, Shafqat Ali Khan, this week presented his letters of credence to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Pakistani foreign office said, as both countries aim to expand cooperation in different fields.

Pakistan and Armenia did not have diplomatic ties mainly due to the rivalry between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Karabakh region, with Islamabad consistently backing Baku.

The two countries formalized diplomatic relations with an exchange of a joint communique between the two sides in China in Aug. 2025, according to the Pakistani foreign office.

During their meeting, President Khachaturyan welcomed Ambassador Khan and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure and the effective discharge of his responsibilities.

“The president expressed his readiness to support efforts to further develop Armenia–Pakistan relations and to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the Pakistani foreign office said on X.

“Ambassador Khan conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to President Khachaturyan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Armenia.”

The two sides underscored the significant potential for expanding bilateral engagement, particularly in trade and investment, education, culture, people-to-people contacts, and other areas of economic cooperation.

Earlier Ambassador Khan called on Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. The two sides reviewed the bilateral agenda, discussed avenues for expanding cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and international developments, according to the Pakistani foreign office.

Khan also met Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mnatsakan Safaryan and handed over a copy of his Letters of Credence. Safaryan noted that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia represented an important policy decision by the leadership of the two countries.

“Khan’s engagements in Yerevan reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan and Armenia to advancing bilateral relations and provided an opportunity to identify new avenues for cooperation across a broad range of mutually beneficial areas,” the Pakistani foreign office added.