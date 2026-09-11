ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held separate discussions with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Pakistan’s military chief on Thursday, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said, discussing the need to strengthen cooperation and diplomatic efforts to establish regional peace.

The discussions take place amid heightened tensions in the region, as the United States (US) and Iran continue to exchange attacks in the Middle East. Tensions further escalated when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched attacks against multiple Saudi cities on Tuesday, injuring over 70 civilians.

Araghchi spoke to Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir via telephone on Thursday, IRNA reported. The two reviewed and exchanged views on the latest developments relating to security and stability in the region.

“Noting the need for vigilance and coordination among regional countries in the face of ongoing developments, the two sides also emphasized leveraging shared capabilities to help establish lasting peace and security in the region,” IRNA said.

The Iranian foreign minister also discussed the latest regional developments with his Saudi counterpart in a separate conversation, IRNA said.

“Noting the escalation of tensions and rising insecurity in the region, the two sides emphasized the necessity of continued cooperation and diplomatic efforts to prevent the spread of tensions and to restore stability and security to the region,” it added.

The diplomatic exchanges occur as US President Donald Trump’s war with Iran recently entered its seventh month with no immediate end in sight. On ⁠Wednesday, Iran said it attacked 10 ‌ships near the ‌Strait of Hormuz after the ​US sank five Iranian ‌oil tankers.

The renewed fighting sent ‌the price of oil surging with benchmark Brent crude future breaching $100 a barrel for the first time since July.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi have played active roles in attempting to broker a lasting peace deal between Washington and Tehran for regional peace.

Trump predicted on Wednesday that the war with Iran ​will end “immediately after” the US midterm elections in November.

“I think war is going to end ‌immediately after ‌the election because they can’t ​hold ‌out ⁠any ​longer,” Trump said. “They’re ⁠desperate to try and affect the election.”