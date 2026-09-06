ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women’s national cricket team will lock horns with Hong Kong in yet another fixture of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Monday.

The eight-team Women’s Asia Cup is being played in Dubai from Aug. 28 to Sept. 13, with Pakistan drawn in Group A alongside India, Hong Kong and Thailand. Defending champions Sri Lanka are in Group B with Bangladesh, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan began the tournament on a high note, beating Thailand before losing to arch-rivals India on Saturday by seven wickets. India have already qualified for the semifinal stages of the tournament by beating Pakistan a day earlier.

“In the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, Pakistan will play its next match against Hong Kong in Dubai tomorrow [Monday],” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan will look to put their poor form behind them, especially after a dismal show against India. The Green Shirts had reached 27 without loss before losing all 10 wickets for just 28 more runs, with India chasing down the target in 8.4 overs.

Pakistan women’s team mentor Wahab Riaz blamed pressure, poor decision-making and a lack of self-belief for his side’s batting collapse against India at the post-match conference.

“I think under pressure, the decision making is very important,” Riaz told reporters. “The self-belief is very important ... I think there we lost the game.”

India’s Shree Charani and Prema Rawat took three wickets each as Pakistan were dismissed in 18.1 overs. Captain Fatima Sana then took all three Indian wickets to fall, but the small target left Pakistan little room to recover.