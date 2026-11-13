RAWALPINDI: Babar Azam’s century drought continued as Sri Lanka pushed hard for victory over Pakistan in the weather-hit first Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The tourists took four wickets in bad light in the morning as Pakistan reached 151-5 at lunch on the fifth and final day, leading by 139 runs with five wickets in hand.

At the break Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 23 and Ghazi Ghori seven not out after a 20-minute break due to bad light halted Sri Lanka’s push for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Azam fell to a leg-side trap, handing the short square-leg fielder a simple catch off fast bowler Milan Rathnayaka for 34, making it a 42nd innings without a Test century.

Salman Agha too fell in the same manner off Rathnayaka for 13, leaving Pakistan struggling on 125-5.

Earlier, Sri Lanka struck with the first ball of the day when Lahiru Kumara dismissed Azan Awais for 22 at Pakistan’s overnight total of 57.

Next over Asitha Fernando made it 57-3 with Mohammad Taha caught behind for 24.

Sri Lanka could have had Azam on 22 but Kamindu Mendis spilled a simple chance off Fernando as the Pakistan skipper failed to get an advantage.

Azam hit six fours and added 50 for the fourth wicket with Shakeel before playing a loose shot.

Fernando has taken 2-20 and Rathnayaka 2-32.