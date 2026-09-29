NAGOYA: Organizers of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Tuesday apologized for a travel mix-up between Pakistan and South Korea men’s volleyball teams a day before, resulting in a delay of Pakistan’s match against Uzbekistan and cancelation of South Korea’s practice session.

The Games in Aichi-Nagoya have been dogged by organizational problems, with accommodation and transport for the more than 17,000 athletes and officials prime among them.

South Korea’s volleyball players were forced to cancel their practice on Monday morning ahead of the group game with Taiwan later in the day following the latest logistical issue.

Also Monday, the Pakistan men’s volleyball side were bussed to the incorrect arena for their game with Uzbekistan, forcing the contest to be pushed back by 45 minutes.

“Yesterday, an incident occurred involving the Pakistan and South Korean men’s volleyball teams, who were staying at the same accommodation. Both teams boarded buses bound for the wrong destinations,” Ayumi Sakamoto, a spokesperson for the local organizing committee, told a presser on Tuesday.

“We would like to offer our sincere apologies to both teams for the inconvenience this caused.”

Pakistan captain Murad Jahan had posted a video on Instagram to share what he called “another mismanagement” after they arrived at a wrong venue for a Pool A match.

Pakistan brushed off the disruption and cruised to their second successive victory with a 3-0 win. South Korea went on to beat Taiwan 3-1.

The organizers had earlier apologized for the transportation and logistical issues that have plagued the Games.