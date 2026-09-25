He ‌also offered ‌a ​future ‌general ‌amnesty to Houthi fighters and ‌affiliates who leave the ⁠group ⁠starting Sept. 26

ADEN: Rashid Al-Alimi, ​president of Yemen’s internationally ‌recognized government, ‌called ​on ‌Yemenis ⁠on ​Friday to ⁠mobilize and join the armed ⁠forces. He ‌also offered ‌a ​future ‌general ‌amnesty to Houthi fighters and ‌affiliates who leave the ⁠group ⁠starting September 26. His call comes weeks after the Houthis ramped up attacks against Yemeni government forces and Saudi ships and territory. “I call upon the sons of our great people to engage in general mobilization and national mobilization, to rally around their armed and security forces,” Al-Alimi, who heads the Presidential Leadership Council and is also Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, said in a speech. Earlier on Friday, the military chiefs of staff of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan held talks on how to support Riyadh as Yemen’s Houthis ramp up attacks on the world’s top crude exporter. Yemen has been seeking international help to counter the Houthis, with a source from Alimi’s office telling AFP earlier this week that he requested American support in a call with US President Donald Trump against the Iran-backed Houthis. But Trump did not promise military help. The Iran-backed group has escalated its attacks on Saudi Arabia since July, ending a years-long truce and declaring a maritime blockade, hitting Saudi targets and seeking to stifle Saudi oil exports. Yemen’s civil war began after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, with a Saudi-led coalition stepping in the following year to shore up the government.