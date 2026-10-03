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Yemeni Armed Forces strike key military targets in Sana’a
Yemeni Armed Forces strike key military targets in Sana’a
A man walks in front of a mural symbolising restrictions on shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world's key shipping lanes, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. (AP) (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)
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The Yemeni Armed Forces conducted an attack on vital military targets in Sana’a
Updated 3 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
October 3, 2026
17:21
RIYADH: The Yemeni Armed Forces said Saturday that its forces have carried out an attack on legitimate, vital military targets in the capital Sana’a.
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