ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government and opposition are due to meet in Islamabad today, Saturday, to resume their talks to end a political stalemate, a day before the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is due to begin a march demanding jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s release.

The talks come amid heightened political tensions between the federal government and PTI, which governs the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, over its planned march as well as governance and worsening militant violence in the province. Federal ministers have raised the possibility of governor’s rule, which would place provincial government functions under federal control, though no decision to impose it has been announced.

The government agreed to pursue talks after a Thursday meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that reviewed the political and security situation and expressed concern over conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI, meanwhile, said on Friday its Oct. 4 march remained on schedule. The party had postponed the march from Sept. 27 after authorities blocked routes toward Islamabad with shipping containers and deployed security forces.

“The positive thing is that the talks are continuing,” PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told the media after the meeting, denying reports that harsh words had been exchanged during the negotiation session.

“Both sides informed each other of their positions.”

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also described the atmosphere as “very positive,” saying the two sides had agreed not to disclose details of Friday’s discussions.

“The very purpose of negotiations is to listen to one another and to find a political solution through dialogue, patience and tolerance,” he told reporters. “And we are moving in that direction.”

A National Assembly Secretariat statement said the talks, chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, included detailed discussion of the country’s political situation and that the government, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and opposition representatives had presented their respective positions.

It said the second round would be held in the speaker’s chamber at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“So far the call for long march is intact,” PTI said in a statement earlier.

The timetable indicates Oct. 4 is the departure date, rather than the date protesters would reach Islamabad. The PTI statement did not specify when the march would arrive in the capital.

Friday’s meeting included Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, PM’s political affairs adviser Rana Sanaullah and federal ministers Amir Muqam, Talal Chaudhry and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

Senator Sherry Rehman and lawmakers Naveed Qamar and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani represented the Pakistan Peoples Party, a partner in the ruling coalition.

The opposition was represented by Gohar, Senate opposition leader Raja Nasir Abbas, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja and Amir Dogar.