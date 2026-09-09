RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, calling them a dangerous escalation and vowing to take measures to counter the threat.Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said the attacks targeted civilian and economic sites in the southern Saudi cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran.He said 73 civilians, including women and children, were injured.“The escalation by the Houthi militia and its attempts to target Saudi Arabia, its national assets, its citizens, and residents on its territory is a dangerous escalation that confirms the hostile and irresponsible approach of this terrorist militia,” Al-Malki in a statement.The Houthis launched drones and missiles at the four southern Saudi cities on Tuesday. The attacks also struck energy facilities.Al-Malki described the attacks as a “blatant violation” of Saudi sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of the Kingdom’s citizens and residents. He said the strikes damaged national resources, facilities and civilian sites and reflected the group’s rejection of peace and stability in Yemen and the broader region.“These sinful and unjustified attacks … deliberately harm the Kingdom’s national resources, facilities and civilian sites and confirm (the Houthis’) extremist criminal behavior that rejects achieving peace and stability in Yemen and its Arab and Islamic neighbors,” he said.The coalition’s Joint Forces Command would take “all necessary measures to respond to the sources of the threat and neutralize its danger,” Al-Malki said.