Washington, United States: President Donald Trump on Wednesday predicted that the war with Iran ​will end “immediately after” the US midterm elections in November because Tehran was trying to influence the vote but would not be able to hold out more in the face of US economic pressure. “I think war is going to end ‌immediately after ‌the election because they can’t ​hold ‌out ⁠any ​longer. They’re ⁠desperate to try and affect the election,” he told reporters before departing for the Republican National Convention in Dallas. Trump’s war with Iran has recently entered its seventh month with no immediate end in sight. On ⁠Wednesday, Iran said it attacked 10 ‌ships near the ‌Strait of Hormuz after the ​US sank five Iranian ‌oil tankers. The renewed fighting sent ‌the price of oil surging with benchmark Brent crude future breaching $100 a barrel for the first time since July. Trump’s approval ratings recently sank to ‌a record low due to frustration from voters over the Iran war ⁠and ⁠deepening cost-of-living crisis. Midterm elections, due to be held on Nov. 3 this year, are typically a referendum on the occupant of the White House. Oil prices would also come down right after the election, Trump said on Wednesday, once the war is over, while acknowledging diplomatic talks are still a possibility but not preferred. “Yes, a negotiation ​could possible happen, ​but it’s not something we’re looking at,” Trump said.