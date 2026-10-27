The award was presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has awarded the First Class Order of Zayed II to a FlyDubai pilot and crew members who helped save passengers during an emergency aboard a flight bound for Israel last month. The award was given in recognition of their “courage and professionalism in ensuring the safety of passengers and securing the aircraft,” the Emirates News Agency reported. It was presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who praised the crew’s sense of responsibility during the Sept. 30 incident. Aboard FlyDubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, a co-pilot attacked the aircraft’s Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, with a cockpit axe in what UAE prosecutors later described as an attempted “terrorist attack” to crash the plane into Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport. Despite suffering serious injuries, the Indian captain managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and overpower the attacker. Two other FlyDubai pilots travelling on board subsequently took control of the aircraft and landed it safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. The plane had plunged thousands of feet during the struggle, but all passengers and crew survived. Machchhar, who sustained serious injuries during the attack, was initially treated at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, before being transferred to Abu Dhabi for further medical care and recovery. On Oct. 9, UAE prosecutors said their investigation had found that the co-pilot intended to carry out a suicide attack inspired by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the US. Machchhar was hailed as a hero internationally, including from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who commended his courage in preventing a catastrophe and saving lives. Israeli President Isaac Herzog also sent Machchhar a letter of appreciation and announced plans to award him Israel’s presidential award for civilian heroism following his recovery.