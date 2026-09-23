Tunisia's state grains agency issued an international tender for 125,000 metric tons of soft milling wheat

Tunisia's wheat purchases will be in five consignments of 25,000 tons between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15

HAMBURG: The lowest offer in an international tender on Wednesday by Tunisia’s state grains agency seeking 125,000 metric tons of soft milling wheat was at $311.72 a metric ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, European traders said. The lowest soft wheat offer was for 25,000 tons and ‌made by trading ‌house Soufflet, the traders ‌said. In a tender also being held by the agency for 75,000 tons of animal feed barley, the lowest offer was at $304.23 a ton c&f and also made by Soufflet for 25,000 tons, they said. * Offers are ‌being considered ‌and no purchase has yet been reported. The ‌lowest offer is not always ‌accepted if conditions attached are regarded as unattractive. Tunisia is seeking the wheat in five consignments of 25,000 tons for ‌shipment between October 1 and December 15, depending on the origin, and the barley in three consignments of 25,000 tons between October 20 and November 30. Traders said the agency had reiterated in its tender announcement that purchases are from optional origins and that sellers of Black Sea grains may not invoke force majeure because of disruptions due to the Russian war in Ukraine.