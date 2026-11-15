Gunmen killed nine people when they stormed a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in southern Hammoud village, Karak governorate, on October 23

AMMAN: A Jordanian court on Sunday sentenced three men to death by hanging over a deadly church shooting, as the kingdom’s Christmas celebrations were canceled in solidarity with the victims’ families. Gunmen killed nine people and wounded 25 others when they stormed a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in southern Hammoud village, Karak governorate, on October 23. Authorities said three men, two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage, had fled after the attack and were arrested three days later. They described them as followers of extremist ideology. In a statement Sunday, the Jordanian military said the “State Security Court issued its ruling, sentencing to death the three criminals who carried out the terrorist attack” at the church. The court found them guilty of “terrorist attacks” resulting in death, as well as weapons offenses, “conspiracy to commit terrorist acts” and “promoting the ideas of a terrorist organization.” The defendants attended the closed hearing by video link from detention. Tight security guarded the courthouse nevertheless. The attack shocked Jordan, a Muslim-majority kingdom where Christians make up around three percent of the population. Jordan’s Council of Church leaders announced Sunday the “cancelation of all Christmas celebrations” as the community mourns the attack. They encouraged churches to make their Christmas trees “a symbol of hope, unity and peace” and to “light candles in memory of the souls of the martyrs.” Amer Halaseh, a lawyer representing the victims’ families, said the ruling “reflects the scale of the disaster and the terrorist crime that took place.” The court also sentenced two other men to six years in prison for selling weapons to the attackers, according to the lawyer. Karak was hit by a series of attacks in 2016, most of them blamed on Daesh. The worst targeted a security center and police patrols, leaving 10 people dead.