DUBAI: Yemen's Southern Armed Forces announced the redeployment of their forces from Dhubab airport and Bab al-Mandab, west of Taiz on Sunday. "Redeployment aims to secure Aden and neighboring provinces," said the forces. "We will continue to confront the Houthis until their rebellion is ended and the state is restored," they added. The operations also continue to break the Houthi siege of the city of Taiz, the statement said. The southern forces said they are carrying the operations witht he support of the the coalition led by Saudi Arabia. The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson voiced their support for the southern forces, saying the protection of Aden and lifting the siege on Taiz is a "national and moral responsibility." "The international community must fulfill its responsibilities to help liberate Bab al-Mandab," the Yemeni army added.