Patrick Chalhoub, Rodolphe Saade, Sheikha Paula Al-Sabah, Raja Sidawi honored, charity auction supports AFEL, TAKREEM’s Mentorship Program

Former French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire highlights enduring ties between France, Lebanon

PARIS: TAKREEM Foundation marked its 15th anniversary with a gala at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand on Sept. 22, bringing together about 400 guests from the Arab world and beyond for an evening focused on business, culture, humanitarian work, and Arab achievement. The event - whose gala partners were Abante Partners and Khalid Abdulla-Janahihonored four prominent figures whose careers span business, economics, culture and humanitarian work: Patrick Chalhoub, a leading name in the global luxury industry; Rodolphe Saade, chairman and chief executive officer of CMA CGM Group; Sheikha Paula Al-Sabah, a supporter of cultural and humanitarian initiatives; and Raja Sidawi, an entrepreneur in the global energy sector. Founded in 2010, TAKREEM has expanded its work through awards, international forums, mentorship programs, and humanitarian initiatives, highlighting Arab achievement while developing projects focused on longer-term social impact. The Paris gathering underscored TAKREEM’s broader ambition to build bridges across communities and generations at a time when the tendency to divide is on the rise. TAKREEM has built a platform for action, global outreach and youth empowerment, centered on knowledge sharing, recognizing innovation and prioritising well-being for all. From Dubai to Washington D.C., from Cairo to Boston, and from Beirut to Paris, one message stands out: the Arab world is not defined by perception but rather by its people and talent. The foundation aims not only to recognize leaders in their respective domains but also to help generate lasting impact. For founder and chief executive officer Ricardo Karam, the anniversary was an opportunity to look beyond recognition and toward the opportunities that established figures can help create for younger generations. Karam said: “Fifteen years ago we began with the conviction that our Arab world is home to success stories that deserve to be told, and to individuals whose achievements deserve to be recognized. “Today, we aspire to go beyond celebrating success. We want recognition to open doors, create opportunities, and give future generations confidence in their ability to fulfill their ambitions.” Karam also reflected on TAKREEM’s work over the years, including its support for children and artists and its efforts to support people and communities in need. “Changing narratives is not only about the stories but about the lives we touch,” Karam said. He thanked those whose generosity had helped sustain the foundation’s work, adding: “Even in the darkest of times, there are people who choose light.” Asked about the significance of the gathering and France’s ties with Lebanon, former French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the event was an important expression of friendship with Lebanon. Le Maire told Arab News: “Lebanon is a brother state, a brother country, which is going through extremely difficult times. So bringing together all the personalities who have a connection with Lebanon, who are attached to Lebanon, I think is a mark of friendship that matters. “We maintain a relationship that is very strong, very friendly, but which is obviously shaken by the geopolitical context. Even more reason, in my opinion, to have very concrete projects, both in the economic field to help the Lebanese population and in the cultural sector, to highlight the place that Lebanon occupies in the hearts of the French.” The evening also placed a strong emphasis on the responsibility that comes with achievement. Chalhoub spoke about the people and values that shaped his journey, dedicating recognition to his family, colleagues, and wider community. Chalhoub said: “The award belongs to many, to my parents, to my brother and sons, to the thousands of colleagues who have accompanied me.” He also highlighted the importance of courage and resilience, investing in education and young people, and supporting communities so that success can offer opportunities for others. Saade spoke about CMA CGM’s role in connecting the world and its ties to Lebanon. Saade said: “This is what the company is about. It is about connecting the world.” Al-Sabah was recognized for her contribution to humanitarian and cultural initiatives and her commitment to supporting people and institutions in the region. “I have been given a reason to keep going and never giving up,” she said. The gala also featured a charity auction organized by TAKREEM Foundation in partnership with Christie’s, with proceeds supporting the Association du Foyer de l’Enfant Libanais (AFEL) and TAKREEM’s Mentorship Program. Marking its 50th anniversary this year, AFEL has spent five decades supporting vulnerable children and their families in Lebanon, while the mentorship program connects young people with business leaders and experts. The anniversary gala reflected TAKREEM’s broader focus on turning recognition into lasting opportunities for younger generations, marking 15 years of honoring stories, and looking ahead to many more to come.