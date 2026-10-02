DAMASCUS: Syrian and Austrian officials discussed consular cooperation and issues concerning Syrian refugees in Austria during talks in Damascus.

Mohammed Yaqoub Al-Omar, director of the Consular Affairs Department at Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, met with Christoph Weidinger, chargé d’affaires of the Austrian Embassy.

The talks focused on ways to strengthen consular relations between Syria and Austria and improve coordination on issues of mutual interest.

The two officials also discussed the situation of Syrian refugees in Austria as part of broader consular matters affecting Syrians living in the country.

Syrian and EU officials discussed efforts to establish a national framework for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees during a workshop held last month.

The workshop brought together an EU delegation headed by Henrike Trautmann, the European Commission’s Middle East Director, to discuss the situation of Syrian refugees abroad.