Omar Hosari, president of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Air Transport, said that the launch of new European destinations is part of efforts to expand Syrian Airlines’ network and facilitate travel

DAMASCUS: Syrian Airlines’ first direct flight from Damascus International Airport to Copenhagen, Denmark, departed on Monday, marking the resumption of regular air links between the Syrian and Danish capitals. Omar Hosari, president of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Air Transport, said that the launch of new European destinations is part of efforts to expand Syrian Airlines’ network and facilitate travel. “The first flight to Copenhagen will depart today, while the first flight to Vienna, Austria, is scheduled for tomorrow,” Hosari said. He added that Syrian Airlines currently operates three main European destinations; Amsterdam, Vienna and Copenhagen, affirming that the airline is working with the authority to introduce additional regional and European routes. “Germany will be the next destination to be announced soon, followed by efforts to add France and other destinations,” Hosari said. He added that new routes will be announced successively after completing operational procedures and logistical arrangements with relevant aviation authorities and airports. The expansion is part of efforts to increase direct air connectivity from Syria, provide more travel options and reduce reliance on transit hubs.