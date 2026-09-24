Syria’s civil aviation authority granted an Air Operator Certificate to Fly Dar Airlines

Fly Dar is the first private Syrian airline to receive this certification since December 2024

LONDON: Syria’s civil aviation authority on Thursday awarded an Air Operator Certificate to Fly Dar Airlines, clearing the carrier to begin operations and making it the first private Syrian airline to receive the certification since December 2024. The General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport said the certificate authorizes Fly Dar to operate under Syria’s aviation regulations, a step officials say is part of a broader push to rebuild the sector and draw private investment. The authority’s head, Omar Hosari, said the approval signals more than the launch of a single airline, state agency SANA reported. “The certificate is not merely a document allowing a company to begin operations; it marks the beginning of a new phase for Syria’s aviation sector,” Hosari said during the certification ceremony. He said the entry of a privately owned Syrian carrier reflected growing interest among domestic investors in aviation and underscored the industry’s potential for expansion and competition. The authority is working to establish an integrated system for airline licensing, regulatory oversight and operations that aligns with international standards, Hosari said. Its wider aviation strategy includes airport rehabilitation, infrastructure upgrades, modernization of air-navigation systems and expansion of Syria’s international flight links. The measures form part of a plan running through 2030 that aims to capitalize on Syria’s geographic position between the Middle East and Europe. The government hopes to establish the country as an air transport link for routes connecting the Gulf and the Levant with European destinations. The certification also comes as Syrian authorities seek to expand service by state carrier Syrian Airlines. Earlier this week, the authority said Syrian Airlines would begin flights to Copenhagen on Sept. 21 and Vienna on Sept. 22. Hosari said in a post on X that the new routes were intended to broaden Syrian Airlines’ network, increase direct links from Syria and reduce passengers’ reliance on transit hubs. He said the service would shorten travel times and lower associated costs, particularly for Syrians living in Europe. On July 2, the authority announced that it had completed final procedures for regular direct flights between Damascus and Amsterdam. Damascus International Airport received the first direct Syrian Airlines flight from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol that day, restoring scheduled nonstop service between Syria and Europe after years without regular direct flights. Meanwhile, the authority is working to increase capacity at Damascus and Aleppo international airports as part of the broader modernization effort. It has begun calibrating and testing navigation and landing equipment at both airports to improve round-the-clock operations and allow flights to operate at night and in low-visibility conditions, including fog. Hosari said the upgrades should enable the airports to handle more flights and carriers, support new destinations and strengthen connections with regional and international airports.