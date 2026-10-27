The decision followed Jordanian airstrikes in Daraa targeting Daesh militants linked to a mass shooting in Karak that killed at least nine people.

Jordan retaliated with airstrikes against Daesh hideouts, resulting in at least 20 deaths, including civilians.

LONDON: The Syrian Arab Republic closed the Nasib land crossing with Jordan on Tuesday, suspending all passenger and commercial traffic in both directions. The move follows Jordanian airstrikes in the southern province of Daraa on Daesh militants who helped orchestrate a mass shooting attack on a Christian community in the Jordanian governorate of Karak last week which left at least nine people dead. Jordanian armed forces retaliated with airstrikes late on Monday against Daesh hideouts, killing at least 20 people that included a civilian woman and three children. Syria said it was closing the vital border crossing over security concerns and to protect travelers and border personnel, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said Damascus was coordinating directly with Jordan to establish an urgent joint field and security committee to prevent further violations and secure the shared border.