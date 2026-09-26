FM Sergey Lavrov describes Pakistan-mediated MoU in June as ‘fair’ and ‘honest’ at media conference attended by Arab News

‘Since it was signed at the highest level, and this was done in an informed way, why not revert back to it?’

Russia’s foreign minister on Saturday called for implementing the US-Iran memorandum of understanding to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump rejected a new proposal by Tehran. The Pakistan-mediated MoU in June is “a fair deal, an honest deal,” Sergey Lavrov told a media conference attended by Arab News on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. “And since it was signed at the highest level, and this was done in an informed way, why not revert back to it?” The US-Iran conflict that began in February has put pressure on energy markets as Tehran has blocked the vital Hormuz waterway while the allied Houthi militia in Yemen continue to target maritime lanes in the Red Sea. Trump rejected a proposal by Iran shortly after Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced it on Friday at the UN in New York. The details of the proposal have not been made public, but reports say it involves pausing regional fighting and releasing frozen Iranian assets worth at least $12 billion. It also reportedly includes lifting sanctions on Iran’s oil and ending the US naval blockade of the country’s ports. Araghchi said Qatari mediators conveyed the proposal to the US and it required “certain actions” by Washington.