Discussions focused on easing regional tensions

Qatar is involved in mediation efforts for a comprehensive agreement

A statement from Doha indicated that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed during a phone call with US. President Donald Trump on Friday the diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating in the region. An Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday that Tehran had sent a proposal regarding the nuclear file to the United States through Qatar, noting that the discussion of this proposal would not take place until Washington meets seven Iranian demands. He added that Washington is currently reviewing this proposal. Tehran demands, among other conditions, the lifting of US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and compensation for the war, while Washington insists that nuclear issues must be part of any preliminary negotiations.