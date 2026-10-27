A man was arrested for threatening Yair Golan with a knife

The incident took place on election day in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV: Police on Tuesday arrested a man with a knife who moved threateningly toward Yair Golan, leader of Israel’s main left-wing party, as he mobilized voters in Tel Aviv on election day, his party said. “Incitement and violence will not intimidate us,” Golan said in a statement, blaming the incident on the “poison machine” of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has sharply attacked the left in his campaign.