LONDON: A 20-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead and two others were injured during an attack on Monday by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. The man killed was identified as Omar Toubasi, the Palestine News Agency reported. Of the two people injured, one suffered a critical chest wound while the other had a thigh injury. Both were treated by paramedics, the report said. The attack happened in Hajja, east of Qalqilya. It followed reports that an Israeli settler had been stabbed. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday threatened the Palestinian Authority with a “full-scale war” if it was found to be preparing an attack on Israeli forces or settlements. The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, a PA-affiliated monitoring group, in August recorded 628 attacks on Palestinian villages perpetrated by settlers and 1,402 by Israeli forces. Israeli settlements are considered illegal by most of the international community and a hindrance to the establishment of a Palestinian state. Excluding East Jerusalem, about 500,000 Israeli settlers have lived in the West Bank, alongside about 3 million Palestinians, since Israel occupied the region in 1967.