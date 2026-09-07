NEW YORK: The UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on Monday warned that renewed attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia across several frontlines were fueling increasingly intense clashes and threatening to widen the conflict. Grundberg described the escalation as “extremely alarming,” expressing concern over reports of civilian casualties, displacement and damage to civilian infrastructure. “Yemen has already endured more than a decade of conflict, and a return to sustained large-scale fighting will carry grave consequences for civilians and make an already difficult path toward a political settlement even harder,” he said in a statement. The envoy called on all parties to immediately halt hostilities, exercise maximum restraint and use existing mechanisms, including the UN’s Military Coordination Committee, to prevent further escalation. He also urged the parties to meet their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. Grundberg said he would continue engaging directly with the parties to contain the escalation and preserve space for dialogue, while urging regional and international actors to use their influence to support a return to political negotiations. His warning comes amid intensified fighting along several Yemeni frontlines, including in Taiz and on the western coast, where government forces and the Houthis have reported clashes and military operations in recent days. Yemen has remained mired in conflict since the Houthis seized control of large parts of the country, including the capital Sanaa, in 2014. The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intervened the following year in support of the internationally recognized government. A UN-brokered truce in 2022 sharply reduced violence, but a comprehensive political settlement has yet to be reached.