Ziad Muhammad Jaber, 54, hit during raid in Umm al-Sharayet

At least 100 Palestinians have been killed in West Bank, East Jerusalem since January

LONDON: A 54-year-old Palestinian man died on Tuesday after being shot by Israeli forces. Ziad Muhammad Jaber was hit during a raid in Umm al-Sharayet, a neighborhood south of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestine News Agency reported. At least 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers across the West Bank and East Jerusalem since January. Israel has occupied those areas since 1967, an act that the majority of UN members consider a violation of international law. Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 1,108 Palestinians in the West Bank, including civilians and militants, have been killed, AFP reported using figures from the Palestinian health ministry. In the same period at least 48 Israelis, including civilians and security personnel, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations, according to Israeli figures.