The elections are being seen as a referendum on his leadership.

No party has a clear path to dominance, making the elections highly competitive.

JERUSALEM: Israel’s election ended Tuesday with no clear winner, exit polls indicate, likely setting off weeks of jockeying before a prime minister is declared or another round of elections is scheduled. An inconclusive result would leave Israel in political limbo after the country’s first national election since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack. The vote served as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wartime leadership. Exit polls released by major Israeli TV stations suggest that neither Netanyahu’s political bloc nor that of his main rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, secured the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority. Those polls indicated that Netanyahu’s bloc won 50 seats, the opposition won 52-53 and Arab parties won 17-18. The strong showing by Arab-led parties could allow them to decide the next prime minister, but both blocs have until now refused to partner with them. Like all surveys, exit polls are subject to potential error. Preliminary results are expected in the coming hours. Final results are expected in the coming days and may vary from the exit polls. The pivotal election comes as Israel wrestles with unresolved wars, lingering grief and anger over Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, and deep divisions over its longest-serving leader, Netanyahu. Netanyahu, who voted just after midday, faces an array of parties seeking to drive him from power, led by former military chief Eisenkot. More than 74 percent of eligible voters had cast ballots by 8 p.m., the highest turnout at that time in decades, and 8 percentage points higher than in the last elections in 2022, according to the Central Elections Committee. The race is widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu’s nearly unbroken 17-year rule, which had left Israelis bitterly divided on a host of issues even before the deadliest attack in its history. The resulting wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, along with settler violence in the occupied West Bank, have stoked worldwide outrage, straining ties with Israel’s closest allies and fueling a rise in antisemitism. Among Israelis, the election is widely seen as a struggle over the character of the state, pitting Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and religious allies against those seeking to preserve its liberal and secular foundations. Over 7 million people are eligible to vote, and tens of thousands have reportedly arrived from overseas. Arab turnout could be crucial In Israel’s fragmented parliamentary politics, no single party has ever won an outright parliamentary majority. There is a chance that neither Netanyahu’s coalition nor the group of parties hoping to remove him has enough support for a majority. That could set off weeks of negotiations before a leader is declared. “This is a very moving and fateful moment,” Netanyahu said before the exit polls. He told journalists after voting that he believes the Arab parties that could make or break the election “are receiving massive, truly massive, support. They are heading to the polls in unprecedented numbers.” More than 31 percent of Israelis voted by noon, the highest voter turnout by midday since 1977, according to figures by the Central Elections Committee. Inside Israel, the race is largely about security and who should serve to defend the country. Outside Israel, it’s mainly about the country’s reputation — and the security of Jewish people worldwide — after growing criticism over the war in Gaza and Jewish settler violence in the occupied West Bank. In Israel’s fragmented parliamentary politics, no single party has ever won an outright parliamentary majority. There is a chance that neither Netanyahu’s religious and ultranationalist coalition nor the group of parties hoping to remove him has enough support for a majority. That could set off weeks of negotiations before a leader is declared. Israel’s Arab-led parties could emerge as kingmakers — if other parties agree to join forces with them. “Our vote will change the government,” Mansour Abbas, head of the Islamist Ra’am party, said while voting, adding that he hoped turnout would surpass 70 percent in Arab communities. Arabs in Israel make up about 20 percent of the population. Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for taunting Palestinian detainees and saying some Palestinians in Gaza are “not even people,” warned that “it will be Mansour Abbas’ government” if Netanyahu and his allies don’t win. Emotions run high among some voters Some emotions were high. In Kiryat Shmona, a Netanyahu stronghold near the border with Lebanon, one man kicked and tore down a poster of Eisenkot. The election is Israel’s first national vote since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that sparked the war in Gaza and related conflicts. In Tel Aviv, families of some killed on Oct. 7 or former hostages held a moment of silence. “Remember all those whose voices are no more,” said Yona Adam, whose daughter Mapal Adam was killed. Around 330,000 young Israelis, many facing compulsory military service under the shadow of war, are eligible to vote for the first time. Eisenkot started the day by visiting communities attacked on Oct. 7. “If someone in the government had a shred of responsibility, they would start the morning here” in the communities near Gaza, he said. After voting, standing in a cheering crowd, Eisenkot called on all Israelis to vote to get rid of “the worst government Israel has known.” He noted that victory wasn’t certain, adding that “we are on perhaps the most critical day since the founding of the state.” Eisenkot’s Yashar party said it filed an urgent complaint over nine incidents in which its ballot slips were missing, damaged or turned over inside voting booths, and suggested a “systematic and deliberate” sabotage attempt. Overall, the acting director-general of the elections committee, Dean Livne, said the number of reports about irregularities or issues at polling stations was much lower than in previous elections. Security, military conscription and integrity are top issues The vote serves not only as a referendum on Netanyahu’s leadership but also on what kind of country Israel should be — heavily influenced by religious and nationalist forces, or more firmly anchored in liberal and secular values. Israel has found itself increasingly isolated over its conduct in Gaza and the West Bank. Public support among Americans has plummeted, and partners in Europe and elsewhere have slapped sanctions on Israel. Also hanging over the election are lingering tensions with Iran. Netanyahu ramped up threats ahead of the vote, warning Tehran it would face “a devastating blow” if it attacked Israel. Netanyahu’s supporters see him as a steady hand and a consummate statesman who they believe has triumphantly guided Israel through multiple wars. They think he is protecting Israel’s Jewish identity while keeping in check what they see as an interventionist judiciary. His Israeli detractors see him as a polarizing leader who, beset by an ongoing corruption trial, dragged out the war in Gaza and its hostage crisis for political reasons. They say he is undermining Israel’s independent judiciary and weakening its democratic underpinnings. And they accuse him of abetting a system that has allowed ultra-Orthodox religious Jews to avoid enlistment in Israel’s compulsory military. “The present government is driving the country into the ground,” voter Angela Bengur said in Jerusalem. Eisenkot is viewed by supporters as a capable leader with sterling security credentials who, along with his likely governing partners, could act as a bulwark against creeping illiberalism. As someone personally touched by the conflict — his son and two nephews were killed in Gaza — his backers believe that he feels deeply the pain that still courses through Israel. Parties that likely would support Eisenkot have vowed to improve Israel’s international standing and work to conscript ultra-Orthodox men while bolstering the independence of the judiciary. The elections are about “who serves and who evades service — who takes an active part in building this country and who doesn’t,” said voter Nisso Shitrit in Jaffa.