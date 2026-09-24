Azali Assoumani: In Palestine, ‘an entire population stands on the brink of extermination’

Food, energy insecurity due to Iran war ‘demands greater international solidarity’

LONDON: The UN is being weakened by the Iran war, Israeli conflicts and the deaths of civilians across the Middle East, the president of Arab League nation Comoros told the UN General Assembly on Thursday. “Allowing the conflict in the Middle East to continue directly weakens the UN by calling into question its ability to maintain world peace, and by undermining its credibility among the peoples we represent,” Azali Assoumani said. Comoros, an archipelago of islands in the Indian Ocean with a population of around 900,000, has been particularly effected by the economic fallout from the Iran conflict, he told delegates at the UN headquarters in New York. The war threatens the food and energy security of countries such as Comoros that are highly dependent on imports, the president said, adding: “This demands greater international solidarity given this shared insecurity.” Assoumani said the Iran conflict had spread to Syria and Lebanon “as a result of Israeli military operations,” the “genocide in Palestine” continues, and “an entire population stands on the brink of extermination.” The international community, he added, will only regain credibility by taking “urgent action” and, ultimately, by implementing UN resolutions leading to a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine coexisting peacefully. Assoumani also raised the longstanding dispute between Comoros and France over the island of Mayotte, which remains under French control.