Libya’s rival administrations in the east and west denounced Trump’s remarks, rejecting attempts to draw Libya into what they called “electoral debates“

The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned its American chargé d'affaires yesterday, Sunday, in protest against "offensive" remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally on Saturday, in which he stated that the country is "infested with terrorism." Here are the key details: The ministry stated that it rejects any statements that could "affect the dignity of its people or undermine their status." Trump said during a campaign rally in Perry, Georgia on Saturday, "Senator Jon Ossoff personally sponsored a bill to bring hordes of immigrants from countries infested with terrorism like Libya, Yemen, Haiti, and Somalia. Do you remember what I called them? Shithole countries," referring to remarks he made during his first presidential term. Trump confirmed, in a post on Truth Social yesterday, Sunday, the United States' commitment to its relations with Libya, describing its people as "proud, resilient, and hospitable, deserving of peace and prosperity." He wrote, "We respect the Libyan people and the sacrifices made by brave Libyans in the fight against ISIS, the common enemy of our two peoples, but Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal immigration, and this must end now." The rival authorities in eastern and western Libya condemned Trump's remarks, rejecting the inclusion of Libya in the context of "electoral disputes."