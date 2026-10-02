King stresses need for comprehensive ceasefire guaranteeing security and sovereignty of Arab states

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II called for a comprehensive regional ceasefire and urged greater US support for de-escalation efforts during a phone call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday. The king stressed the need for an agreement that guarantees the security and sovereignty of Arab states and highlighted Washington’s “pivotal role” in efforts to restore regional stability, according to the Jordan News Agency, or Petra. The call comes as diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran conflict remain deadlocked. US and Iranian officials held separate talks with mediators this week over Tehran’s latest ceasefire proposal, which included an end to regional hostilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. King Abdullah and Rubio also discussed efforts to support the Lebanese Armed Forces, following an Aqaba Process meeting hosted by France and Jordan in Paris last month. The Sept. 17 meeting, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, sought to mobilize international support for the Lebanese military and assess its needs as part of efforts to strengthen state authority and stability. King Abdullah also warned of the consequences of continued Israeli escalation in the southern Syrian Arab Republic and reiterated Jordan’s support for Syria’s security, stability and territorial sovereignty, Petra reported. Israel has carried out repeated military operations in southern Syria and has maintained forces in parts of the southwest since the fall of Bashar Assad in December 2024. Damascus has condemned the operations as violations of Syrian sovereignty, while Israel says its actions are intended to address security threats near its border. The king has repeatedly called for broader regional de-escalation in recent weeks. During a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Arab and Muslim leaders in New York on Sept. 22, he urged restraint and warned against a widening of conflicts across the region. Friday’s call also covered ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US across several fields.