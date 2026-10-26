Three people were arrested for the attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Jordan

The attack killed nine people and injured 25

Amman: King Abdullah II on Monday confirmed the arrest of the ones responsible for the church attack in Al Karak. In a post published on his X account, the King said: "The Nashama have chased them to the very end. We vowed the terrorists would not escape punishment, and no proponent of dark ideologies that divide Jordanians will be tolerated." Jordanian security forces arrested three people over the unprecedented attack on a Greek Orthodox church that killed nine people and wounded 25 others, state TV reported on Monday. “Following a joint security operation, specialized investigation and raid teams apprehended the three terrorists responsible for the cowardly terrorist attack,” the broadcaster said on X, adding that all three were wounded during an armed clash. Gunmen stormed the compound of St. George’s Church in the village of Hammoud in Karak governorate during a funeral procession on Friday and opened fire, Jordanian authorities said. Karak is home to a significant Christian community in the Muslim-majority kingdom, where Christians make up between two and three percent of the population. “We have apprehended the killers, we are examining all the circumstances that lead young people toward extremism, and we will hold accountable everyone found to have been involved,” Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya said in an X post on Monday. King Abdullah II, who met with victims after the attack, said during a National Security Council meeting on Saturday that “the security and safety of Jordanians are a red line,” adding that “the hand of justice will reach every terrorist.” He said on Friday that the shooting would be met with the “harshest retaliation” possible. Prime Minister Jafar Hassan ordered a three-day period of national mourning from Friday, with flags to be flown at half-mast over government and public institutions. On Sunday, eight of the nine victims were laid to rest next to the church, in a funeral that drew a huge crowd. Their flag-draped coffins were carried through the gathered masses, which included numerous religious figures and a large security presence, AFP images showed.