An Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian after hitting a civilian vehicle southwest of Gaza City, according to WAFA

Israel's war in Gaza, launched after the Oct. 7 attack, has killed at least 73,922 Palestinians

LONDON: An Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian and wounded several others on Thursday after hitting a civilian vehicle southwest of Gaza City, according to Palestinian media. Israeli jets struck the vehicle in the Al-Baidar area, killing one person, witnesses told Palestinian news agency WAFA. Relatives moved the charred body into another vehicle and drove toward an area near the US-built pier in the Sheikh Ajleen neighborhood, south of Gaza City. However, Israeli forces struck the vehicle as it approached Gaza City, WAFA reported, citing witnesses. Several relatives of the slain man were wounded, some critically, and his body was burned beyond recognition. Israel’s war in Gaza, launched after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, has killed at least 73,922 Palestinians and wounded 174,995 others, most of them women and children, according to the enclave’s health authority. The war has also devastated Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, with Palestinian officials estimating that about 90 percent has been destroyed and that reconstruction will cost about $70 billion. Since a ceasefire agreement took effect in early October 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 1,402 Palestinians and wounded 4,881 others, according to Gaza’s health authority. It said 834 bodies have been recovered during the same period. At least 10,000 people remain missing and are presumed buried beneath the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings across the territory.